Dele Alli scores first Besiktas goal, Cenk Tosun attacked by fan with kung-fu kick

Besiktas beat Ankaragucu 3-2 away in a controversial clash in the Turkish capital city at the Eryaman stadium.

It was actually the home side that opened the scoring when Giorgi Beridze scored the opener on 26 minutes.

Jackson Muleka equalised on 30 minutes and then Dele Alli scored his first goal of the season to put the Black Eagles ahead on 35 minutes.

The goal was the England international’s first in 378 days.

The Everton loanee has started both games since joining the Istanbul giants in an attacking midfield role.

Beridze bagged a brace on 47 minutes to equalise but Nkoudou had the last laugh putting the visitors back ahead from the penalty spot on 74 minutes.

Then things got a bit heated. Marlon Xavier was sent off in the third minute of additional time after picking up a second yellow card.

Things really boiled over after the final whistle. While a number of players shook hands and n the centre circle, an enraged shirt-less fan invaded the pitch before landing a kung-fu kick on Besiktas striker Tosun.

The attacker was thrown to the ground by Tosun’s team-mate Josef de Souza before being apprehended by stewards – Souza ended up being sent off.

The victory kept Besiktas top of the table on 13 points after five games.