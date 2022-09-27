Dele Alli set to star in first Istanbul derby after recovering from injury

Besiktas midfielder Dele Ali is set to star in his first Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce at the Vodafone Park stadium on Sunday 2 October in the Super Lig.

Alli missed the last two games due to injury, both ended in Besiktas dropping points after drawing against Istanbulspor and losing against Basaksehir.

The 26-year-old has starred in two games so far this season, scoring once, both ended in victories against Fatih Karagumruk and Sivasspor.

The Takvim newspaper claims that Alli has made a full recovery and that manager Valerien Ismael plans to give Alli a key roll against Fenerbahce.

The former England international is no stranger to cross-city derbies having played against Chelsea and Arsenal 12 times each for Tottenham.

In total Alli socred eight goals and provided four assists in 24 games aginst Spurs London rivals.

Besiktas could also welcome back Josef, Gedson, Muleka and Weghorst for the derby giving Ismael a full strength squad for their biggest game of the season so far.

Besiktas are currently 4th in the league table just one point above Fenerbahce but the Yellow Canaries do have a game in hand.