Dele Alli’s Everton exit delayed but transfer to Turkish giants still expected to go ahead

Everton midfielder Dele Alli’s loan transfer to Besiktas is being delayed due to paperwork issues according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the move is still expected to go ahead once the paperwork and final details are sorted.

Everton and Besiktas reportedly have an agreement in place, while Alli has agreed personal terms.

Alli was included in the matchday squad for the Toffees against Nottingham Forrest.

The 26-year-old did not feature in the 1-1 draw, he was an unused substitute.

The England international has struggled to settle in since joining Everton from Tottenham in January.

Alli would be a marquee signing for Besiktas if the move does go ahead and he would be expected to become a first-team regular.

The Black Eagles will reportedly have buy options in the loan deal for Alli set at €6m should they wish to sign him outright in January or €8m if they want to buy him next summer.

Alli would stay on for an additional three seasons if the deal does become permanent at the end of the season.

Besiktas are currently second in the Super Lig having picked up seven points in their first three games, only Basaksehir are ahead of them on goal difference.