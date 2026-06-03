Deniz Gul Stakes World Cup Claim as Turkey Dominates North Macedonia in Istanbul

Forward Deniz Gül significantly bolstered his chances of making Turkey’s final 2026 World Cup squad on Monday night, scoring a pivotal goal in the “Crescent-Stars'” commanding 4–0 victory over North Macedonia. The friendly encounter, held in a packed Istanbul stadium, served as a final high-intensity dress rehearsal for Vincenzo Montella’s side before they depart for the tournament in North America.

Early Blitz Sets the Tone

Turkey wasted no time asserting their dominance, finding the back of the net just seconds after the opening whistle. Orkun Kökçü opened the scoring in the 2nd minute with a precise left-footed strike following an assist from Oğuz Aydın. The pressure remained relentless, and by the 16th minute, the lead was doubled when rising star Can Uzun capitalized on a delivery from Eren Elmalı to make it 2–0.

North Macedonia, utilizing a 3-4-1-2 formation, struggled to find defensive stability against Turkey’s rapid switches of play and attacking width. While the visitors attempted to close central corridors, they were frequently bypassed by timely runs from Turkey’s younger attacking core.

Gül and Yılmaz Seal the Rout

The second half saw Turkey maintain their intensity despite multiple tactical substitutions. The standout moment arrived in the 53rd minute when Deniz Gül found the net to extend the lead to 3–0. For Gül, the goal carries immense weight; having featured in earlier qualifiers without scoring, this strike is seen as a major statement to manager Vincenzo Montella as he finalizes his 26-man roster for the World Cup.

The scoring was completed in the 70th minute by Barış Alper Yılmaz, who punctuated a dominant performance that underlined Turkey’s impressive attacking depth.

Final World Cup Preparations

With this victory, Turkey concludes their June domestic camp with high morale and a clean sheet. The focus now shifts entirely to the World Cup in North America, where the “Crescent-Stars” are drawn in Group D alongside the United States, Australia, and Paraguay.

For players like Gül, the performance in Istanbul may prove to be the deciding factor in securing a seat on the plane. Turkey will officially begin their campaign on June 14 against Australia in Vancouver.