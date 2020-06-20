Denizlispor vs Besiktas: How to watch Turkish football, match preview & probable line-ups

Besiktas face Denizlispor at the Denizli Ataturk Stadium in the Super Lig on Saturday.

The Black Eagles will be hoping to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at home to Antalyaspor last week in what was their first game back since the coronavirus break.

The defeat saw the Black-Whites fall 15 points behind league leaders Basakehir – who have played an extra game.

For those who want to know how they can watch the game below is a list of how you can view the derby depending on your location.

Where can I watch the derby in Turkey?

The match will be broadcasted on beIN Sports HD in Turkey. You can actually watch the derby anywhere in the world if you have a subscription. The only problem is that the commentary will be in Turkish.

Where can I watch the derby in the UK?

For the first time ever, BT Sport have bought the rights to broadcast the top-tier of Turkish football. The match will be aired live at 19:00 GMT on BT Sport 1.

Where can I watch the derby in the US and Canada?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the game live using the beIN Sports Connect app.

Denizlispor vs Besiktas Preview

Besiktas did lose against Antalyaspor but it was one of those games that they would have won nine times out of 10.

The Black-Whites were profligate in front of goal but head coach Sergen Yalcin will be pretty pleased with his teams performance in general.

Denizlispor meanwhile, are pretty much safe in mid-table and do not have much to play for.

I would not be surprised by teams in their position to start taking their foot off the gas considering the circumstances.

We are still in the midst of a global pandemic, games are being played behind closed doors. I just do not see how teams like Denizlispor will be able to stay motivated.

Besiktas meanwhile, may be out the title race but they will want to finish as high up the table as possible considering Trabzonspor have been suspended from European competition next season.

The Black Eagles have beat Denizlispor in their last nine encounters and I expect that trend to continue – or at the very least for them not to lose.

Prediction: Besiktas Draw No Bet