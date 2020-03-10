Dick Advocaat breaks silence on Arsenal targeting £23m star midfielder Orkun Kokcu

Feyenoord manager Dick Advocaat has broken his silence about reports linking star midfielder Orkun Kocku with a £23 million move to Arsenal.

Advocaat told Fox Sports that he believes the rumours to be ‘true’ but revealed that as far as he knows Arsenal have not sent anyone to the Netherlands.

“It seems that what I read is true. But no one has yet come to Feyenoord (to make their interest clear),” Advocaat told Fox Sports.

He then went onto say that Kokcu would have no problem fitting in at the Emirates.

“I think he fits everywhere,” he added.

💬 | Dick Advocaat over twee weken extra vakantie, de terugkeer van Robin van Persie en de vermeende interesse in Orkun Kokcü: "Ik denk dat hij overal past."#feywil https://t.co/sgMt8wfg4Y pic.twitter.com/jcy0gbJvMM — FOX Sports (@FOXSportsnl) March 8, 2020

The Mail reported that the Gunners have entered talks over a potential £23 million transfer for the U21 Turkey international.

The North London outfit are keen on clinching a deal before the European Championships.

Kokcu represents Turkey at international level but he would have no trouble getting a work visa to play in England due to being an EU citizen – he was born in the Netherlands.

In fact, he played for the Netherlands from U17 to U19 level before switching allegiances to Turkey.

The 19-year-old could end up representing Turkey at senior level in the European Championships this summer.

The attacking midfielder could see his stock increase further should he play for Turkey in Euro 2020.

Kokcu has three goals and six assists in 35 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit in all competitions this season.