Dirk Kuyt Delivers ‘Another Miracle in Istanbul’ to End 18-Year Champions League Wait

In what was meant to be his final act as interim head coach, Dirk Kuyt came back to haunt his former club, masterminding a sensational 3-2 comeback victory over Liverpool at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

The result marked Fenerbahçe’s first Champions League main-stage victory since April 2008 and handed Andoni Iraola’s side their first European loss of the campaign. In his post-match comments, Kuyt—who spent six celebrated years at Anfield—described the dramatic night as “another miracle in Istanbul,” striking a poignant nod to the venue where he made his own mark in European football history.

High Drama in the Kadıköy Cauldron

Liverpool took the lead in the 25th minute when 19-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni latched onto space at the edge of the area to score his first senior goal for the Reds. Fenerbahçe’s response was swift. Just four minutes later, Mason Greenwood leveled the score at 1-1, beating Alisson with a deflected free-kick to send the teams into the break on equal terms.

The second half turned into a tactical battle as Iraola introduced heavy weaponry from the bench, bringing on Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Cody Gakpo. The move paid immediate dividends in the 69th minute when Gakpo set up Isak to power home a header and restore Liverpool’s 2-1 advantage.

The Late Surge

Fenerbahçe refused to buckle. Just four minutes after falling behind again, Archie Brown seized on set-piece confusion inside the box to bundle home a 73rd-minute equalizer.

With momentum firmly on their side, the decisive moment arrived in the 79th minute. Rising highest above the Liverpool defense, substitute Vedat Muriqi planted a towering header past Alisson to complete a breathtaking turnaround and seal a 3-2 victory.

Kuyt’s Sign-Off

Speaking after the match, Kuyt reflected on his temporary tenure before handing over the reins to incoming manager Emre Belözoğlu:

“A very special night for everyone who loves Fenerbahçe. We told each other to stick together and be united. That’s something I learned from Liverpool. We made a miracle tonight; not many expected us to win.”

The result moves Fenerbahçe to five points from four matches in the league phase, while Iraola was left to rue “cheap and messy” set-piece defending as Liverpool dropped points for the first time this European campaign.