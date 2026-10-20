“Domestic Leadership Is Essential”: Şenol Güneş Weighs In on National Team Vacancy

Former Türkiye manager Şenol Güneş has called on the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to appoint a domestic coach to succeed Vincenzo Montella, emphasizing that national team identity requires local technical leadership.

The 74-year-old veteran technician—who managed both Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş during distinguished domestic spells—addressed the vacant position while offering his tactical assessment ahead of tonight’s clash between his two former clubs at Papara Park.

National Team Philosophy & TFF Directive

Güneş addressed speculation regarding the criteria for the next national team head coach following Montella’s exit:

Domestic Priority: “The national team must reflect the football culture of the country,” Güneş stated. “Appointing a Turkish coach is not just an option—it is how it should be. Our local coaches possess the tactical understanding and emotional alignment necessary for this environment.”

Managerial Vacuum: Following Arda Turan’s public commitment to Shakhtar Donetsk, Güneş’s comments amplify pressure on the TFF hierarchy to focus their search on domestic candidates.

Institutional Memory: Güneş noted that long-term stability relies on building technical structures rooted in local knowledge rather than relying on short-term foreign solutions.

Trabzonspor vs. Beşiktaş Assessment

Turning his attention to tonight’s Trendyol Süper Lig encounter, Güneş weighed in on the matchup at Papara Park:

Neutral View: “I view the match completely impartially given my history with both institutions,” Güneş remarked.

Home Edge: “However, playing at Papara Park gives Trabzonspor a distinct structural advantage. Home atmosphere in Trabzon dictates tempo early in these fixtures.”

With the TFF actively evaluating candidates to steady the national team setup, Güneş’s endorsement of domestic leadership adds significant weight to the ongoing coaching debate.