Dortmund brush aside Man United and three more Euro giants in order to sign Emre Can

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are set to win the race to sign out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Emre Can.

According to the Daily Mail, Dortmund have agreed personal terms with Can and have agreed a fee with Juve. Can has agreed to take a pay-cut in order to leave Juventus.

Per the source, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Bayern Munich all registered an interest in the 26-year-old.

The Mail goes onto state that Can currently earns £260,000-a-week at Juve while Dortmund will pay the Germany international just £160,000-a-week.

Can is no stranger to the Premier League after spending four years at Liverpool. The Germany international opted to leave the Reds on a free transfer and join Juventus in 2018.

However, Can quickly fell down the pecking order at Turin and was even left out of Maurizio Sarri’s UEFA Champions League squad. Can has played just 279 minutes of Serie A football this season and two-years remaining on his contract.