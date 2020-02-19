Dortmund complete €25m signing of star midfielder from Juventus

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has completed his move to Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old initially joined the Bundesliga giants on loan from Juventus in January.

However, Can has fit in perfectly at Dortmund and the club have opted to activate his buy-out clause just 18-days into his loan deal.

Can scored a stunning goal on his debut for Dortmund and has started all three games for Lucien Favre’s side since joining on loan.

Dortmund have paid €25 million to make Emre Can’s transfer permanent.

The combative midfielder left Liverpool on a free transfer to join Juventus back in June 2018.

Can won a Serie A title with Juve however, fell down the pecking order this season following the appointment of Sarri as head coach.

The midfielder of Turkish origin started just two games for Juventus this season.

The Germany international featured during Dortmund’s 2-1 victory over PSG in the UEFA Champions League last night.