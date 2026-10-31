Double Injury Blow for Trabzonspor Ahead of Gaziantep FK Clash

Trabzonspor have suffered a dual injury setback ahead of their Süper Lig Week 10 fixture against Gaziantep FK, with both Franculino Djú and Aral Şimşir sidelined following official medical assessments.

The Black Sea club confirmed in a statement on Friday evening that Djú pulled up with discomfort in his left thigh during the closing stages of their recent match against Çaykur Rizespor.

Subsequent MRI scans revealed bleeding and edema within the muscle and internal tendon of his posterior left thigh.

Adding to their selection concerns, winger Aral Şimşir sustained an injury during a mid-week training session after reporting acute pain in his right lower leg. Medical evaluation confirmed partial bleeding and swelling in the outer muscle tissue of his right calf.

Trabzonspor’s medical team has formally initiated recovery protocols for both players, though neither is expected to feature in Sunday’s 16:00 TRT kickoff at Papara Park.

Medical Breakdown & Squad Impact