€15m rated Tottenham midfielder offered to Besiktas

Tottenham midfielder Matar Sarr has been offered to Besiktas via intermediaries accoring to Fanatik.

Per the source, Besiktas were contacted by Sarr’s representatives regarding their clients availability this summer for a loan move.

The deal would not include a loan transfer fee if it where to go ahead. Besiktas reportedly gave an instant green light to push ahead with a potential move for the youngster.

The Black Eagles will hold talks with Tottenham towards the end of the season regarding a temporary move this summer.

The report claims that Sarr is worth €15m in today’s transfer market.

The Senegal international also spent last season on loan from Metz who he joined Spurs from.

The 20-year-old has made seven Premier League appearances for Spurs this season playing a total of 141 minutes.

Sarr is under contract at Tottenham until 2026.

Besiktas are planning to revamp the squad next season with Atiba Hutchinson joining the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, the Black Eagles hope to sell Ersin Destanoglu, Romain Saiss, Valentin Rossier and Jackson Muleka.

Additionally, Dele Alli, Welinton and Kevin N’Koudou will leave once their contract ends.

Besiktas are currently 3rd in the Super Lig, give points behind second placed Fenerbahce who do have a game in hand.