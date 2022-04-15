€4m valued Brentford striker targeted by two La Liga sides

Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu has been attracting interest from across Europe according to recent reports.

Fanatik reported yesterday that Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor are all interested in Dervisoglu and have been scouting him.

READ: FIFA 22 Best Signings from the Turkish Süper Lig

Meanwhile, Estadio Deportivo [via Besoccer] report that Valencia and Real Betis are targetting the striker.

Per the source, Dervisoglu is valued at €4m and the two clubs in mention are considering a summer move.

Valencia want to strengthen their attack next season and Betis have been keen on Dervisoglu for a while first expressing an interest two years ago.

The report also claims that the 22-year-old wants to play in Spain.

Dervisoglu is currently on loan at Galatasaray where he has made 28 appearances this season scoring four goals.

The Lions do have an option to buy but the striker has struggled for playing time since Domenec Torrent replaced Fatih Terim as manager in January 2022.

The Turkey international does have another two-years remaining on his Brentford contract.

He would be able to play in Spain as he has EU citizenship being born in the Netherlands.

Despite joining Brentford two years ago he has played just half a season at the Premier League side and has been loaned out for one and a half seasons to FC Twente and Galatasaray, respectively.