€5m Motivation: Galatasaray Squad Promised Massive Bonus to Topple Liverpool

Galatasaray’s stars have been handed a multi-million euro incentive to finish the job against Liverpool, as club president Dursun Özbek officially sanctioned a massive performance bonus following their 1-0 first-leg victory.

If the Turkish champions successfully navigate the second leg at Anfield and secure a place in the Champions League quarter-finals, the squad will share a staggering €5 million prize. The deal was reportedly brokered in the locker room by star striker Victor Osimhen, who personally lobbied the president for the increased reward immediately after Tuesday’s win.

The “Osimhen Effect” in the Boardroom

According to Turkish journalist Ali Naci Küçük, the Nigerian international took advantage of the post-match celebrations to negotiate on behalf of his teammates.

“Following the victory, Osimhen told President Özbek, ‘Let’s make the bonus €5 million if we advance,’ and the president agreed on the spot,” Küçük explained. This latest incentive brings the total bonus package for recent successes—including the Beşiktaş derby and the elimination of Juventus—to approximately €9.5 million, all of which is promised to be paid by the end of the month if they eliminate the Premier League giants.

Anfield Still the Favorite Despite Deficit

While Galatasaray heads to Merseyside with a goal advantage and financial windfalls on the horizon, data analysts and pundits remain split on the final outcome.

The Opta View: Despite trailing, Liverpool is still given a 51.36% probability of advancing, largely due to their formidable home record in European knockouts.

The Pundits: Club legend Jamie Carragher remains confident that the Reds will progress to the quarter-finals, while Phil Thompson suggested that the 1-0 loss—while disappointing—at least provides Liverpool with the clarity of needing a win, rather than the tactical ambiguity of a 1-1 draw.

High Stakes for FSG

For Liverpool, the consequences of an exit extend far beyond the pitch. With their domestic path to next season’s Champions League looking uncertain, winning this year’s tournament may be their most viable route back to Europe’s elite.

Reports indicate that if the club fails to secure the revenue associated with deep European runs, owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are prepared to utilize the club’s £350 million credit facility to manage operations, rather than providing a direct cash injection. This financial pressure adds another layer of intensity to what is already a high-stakes “win or go home” scenario on Wednesday night.