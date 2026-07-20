Early Return: Arda Güler Becomes First Real Madrid World Cup Player to Join Pre-Season

Turkish playmaker Arda Güler has officially reported back to Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training complex, marking the first return of any Los Blancos player who featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While most international stars remain on mandatory post-tournament holidays, the 21-year-old midfielder opted to shorten his break to integrate into pre-season training ahead of the 2026–27 campaign.

The Turkish national team had a disappointing World Cup crashing out in the group stage but Güler did start all three games and scored in the victory over hosts Team USA.

Key Takeaways

Early Arrival: Güler is the first member of Real Madrid’s vast international contingent to rejoin squad preparations following the conclusion of the World Cup.

World Cup Impression: Güler was a standout figure for Türkiye, recording his nation’s first World Cup goal in over two decades and earning Player of the Match honors against the United States.

Statement of Intent: By returning ahead of schedule, the young midfielder aims to solidify a prominent starting role in Madrid’s midfield overhaul.

Eyes on a Breakthrough Season

Having managed his physical load carefully since arriving from Fenerbahçe in 2023, Güler’s decision to return early underscores his commitment to becoming a central fixture in Madrid’s tactical plans. With midfield roles opening up, the Turkish international enters the new campaign poised to transform his role from bright talent to indispensable starter.