Ederson’s Shock Confession: Guardiola “Wanted Me Back” After Fenerbahce Move

Fenerbahçe’s recent surge in the Super Lig has been heavily fueled by the standout performance of Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, who has quickly become a fan favorite. Now, the charismatic shot-stopper has revealed a striking detail about his departure from English giants Manchester City, including a conversation with Pep Guardiola.

With his precise long passes, instrumental role in build-up play, and field leadership, Ederson has been a pivotal force in closing the gap on league leaders Galatasaray. Speaking recently, the goalkeeper addressed the whirlwind period surrounding his transfer from the reigning Premier League champions to Istanbul.

Guardiola’s Late Plea

Ederson revealed that even after he had committed to Fenerbahçe, his former coach attempted to maintain a connection, showing the depth of their working relationship.

“I talked to Pep Guardiola after deciding to transfer to Fenerbahçe,” Ederson was reported as saying by Fanatik. “He told me, ‘You need to go back and say goodbye properly.’ Yesterday, he even sent me a message about how many wins I’ve had in my career.”

The Brazilian went on to discuss the motivation behind his switch, explaining that his desire for a change of scenery was palpable following a challenging final season in Manchester.

Asked about his reasons for joining Fenerbahçe, Ederson stated: “I tried to leave Manchester City the previous season, but it didn’t work. This affected my performance; I had five injuries and was not at my best. Leaving Manchester was the decision I made with my family, I talked to the club. I needed this change. If you are not happy, there is no point in being in a huge club.”

Breathing Football Again

Ederson spoke highly of the atmosphere in Turkish football and his mission with Fenerbahçe, who are seeking to break a long league title drought.

“Sometimes it is good to face new challenges, it brings something new,” he said. “With this change, I am breathing football again. I feel that crazy atmosphere in Turkey. Fenerbahçe has not won the championship in the league for a long time, I hope to bring the club back to the top.”

Finally, addressing the future of the Brazilian National Team, Ederson praised the appointment of the legendary Carlo Ancelotti.

“I worked with Guardiola, one of the best coaches in the world. If you have a great coach like Ancelotti who has won every possible championship in Europe, you can’t close the door. It will add a lot to the Brazilian National Team,” he concluded.