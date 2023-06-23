Edin Dzeko Joins Fenerbahce on Free Transfer From Inter Milan

Edin Dzeko has joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer from Inter Milan, the Turkish club announced on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Bosnian striker has signed a two-year contract with Fenerbahce, who finished runners-up to Galatasaray in the 2022-23 Super Lig season.

READ: New to the Süper Lig? Here’s what you need to know

Dzeko scored 31 goals in 101 games for Inter since joining the club from Roma in 2021, including 14 last season.

He won two Coppa Italia titles with Inter and previously won Premier League and Bundesliga titles with Manchester City and Wolfsburg.

Dzeko will fill the gap left by Enner Valencia, top scorer in the Turkish top flight with 29 goals last season. The Ecuador international striker has left for Internacional in Brazil.

Fenerbahce said Dzeko will receive £3.6 million per season.

The club’s sporting director, Damien Comolli, said Dzeko was “one of the most experienced strikers in the world” and that he would “bring a lot of quality and goals to our team.”

Dzeko said he was “excited to join Fenerbahce” and that he was “looking forward to playing in front of the club’s passionate fans.”

He added: “I want to help Fenerbahce win trophies and achieve great things.”