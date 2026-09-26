Egypt Dismiss Mohamed Salah Injury Speculation Amid Ongoing Trabzonspor Rumors

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has issued a firm clarification regarding the physical condition of national team captain Mohamed Salah, dismissing reports suggesting the Liverpool superstar suffered a muscle injury ahead of international duty.

Speculation mounted across Middle Eastern and Turkish media following claims that the 34-year-old winger was nursing a strain from recent club appearances. However, official statements from the Egyptian camp confirm that Salah is operating at full fitness and fully integrated into team preparation.

Egyptian FA Shut Down Health Concerns

According to reports covered by Fanatik, EFA medical director Dr. Mohamed Abou El Ela confirmed that technical and physical assessments showed no signs of muscle damage or fatigue-induced setbacks.

The Egyptian hierarchy emphasized that Salah’s training load had been managed routinely rather than reactively, clearing him to lead the Pharaohs in their upcoming competitive fixtures without restrictions.

Trabzonspor Keep Tabs on High-Profile Situation

The clarification arrives as Turkish side Trabzonspor continue to monitor Salah’s long-term contract status. With the Egyptian forward entering the final months of his current deal at Anfield, speculative reports in Türkiye have linked the Black Sea Storm with an ambitious inquiry should the player opt for a new challenge in Europe or the region.

While any prospective move remains complex given competing interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, Trabzonspor management continue to observe developments surrounding the iconic forward’s availability ahead of upcoming transfer windows.