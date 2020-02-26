Elneny green lights Arsenal exit, reveals who convinced him to leave Emirates for Turkey

Mohamed Elneny has revealed that he would consider leaving Arsenal this summer to stay at Besiktas.

The Egpyt international made it clear that he would be happy to stay at Besiktas if efforts were made to keep him on beyond the end of the season.

“If Besiktas wants me and an agreement can be made I would be happy to stay. I am getting on well with the new manager Sergen Yalcin,” Elneny told Bein Sports Turkey [Translated by Turkish-Football].

Elneny also told Bein Sport Turkey that playmaker of Turkish origin Mesut Ozil helped him make his decision to join the Black Eagles last summer.

“The single most important factor in my decision to join Besiktas was Mesut Ozil. He is like my older brother,” he added.

“When I received the offer I asked him and he told me Besiktas are a big club with a huge fanbase.”

Elneny and Ozil remain close friends despite the Egypt international currently being on loan at Besiktas.

Ozil paid Eleny a visit on his latest trip to Istanbul, Turkey during the Premier League inaugural winter break earlier in February.

Elneny still has another two-years remaining on his Arsenal contract if Besiktas do not end up managing to keep him on next season.