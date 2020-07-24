Elneny reportedly offered new shirt number at Arsenal, Besiktas want midfielder to extend stay

Mohamed Elneny has lost his shirt number at Arsenal according to The Sun.

Per the source, the Gunners let slip William Saliba’s new shirt number next season after launching their 2020-21 kit.

Saliba will wear the No 4 shirt which means that Elneny has lost his number.

Bukayo Saka gets given the number 7 shirt for the Arsenal 2020/21 season! William Saliba takes the number 4! pic.twitter.com/09i1TLzjAM — Arsenal Edits (@ArsenalEdits) July 23, 2020

That could be interpreted as Elneny having no future at Arsenal, however, the report claims that the Egypt international ‘is said’ to have accepted the No 25 shirt.

Arsenal haven’t confirmed whether Elneny has been offered a new shirt but if the report is true that would suggest that he could have a future at the club.

Elneny does have two-years remaining on his Arsenal contract.

The latest development creates more confusion for Besiktas.

A source close to Besiktas told Turkish-Football that they do want Elneny to stay on for an additional season on loan.

The Istanbul giants have to resolve their pay dispute with the 27-year-old before they can push forward with an official move.

Elneny has three assists in 35 appearances for the Black Eagles in all competitions this season.