Emery Eyes Alternatives: Aston Villa Pivot to En-Nesyri Amid Tammy Abraham Deadlock

As the January transfer window enters its final, high-stakes phase, Aston Villa have reportedly expanded their search for a clinical strike partner for Ollie Watkins.

With negotiations for Tammy Abraham stalling due to complications with Beşiktaş, Unai Emery has turned his attention to Fenerbahçe’s Moroccan powerhouse, Youssef En-Nesyri.

The 27-year-old forward, a key figure in the José Mourinho era at Fenerbahçe, is facing an increasingly uncertain future in Istanbul.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Villa officially made contact with the Turkish giants within the last 24 hours to explore the feasibility of a deal.

Romano tweeted: “Youssef En-Nesyri will decide his future soon with several clubs keen. After Napoli and Juventus, Aston Villa also called in the last 24h.

Villa have been working on Tammy Abraham deal for days, agreed on player side but still not with Besiktas.

Italian clubs remain keen.”

A Proven European Specialist

En-Nesyri’s appeal lies in his immense experience on the continental stage. During his tenure at Sevilla, he became the highest-scoring Moroccan in La Liga history and played a pivotal role in two Europa League titles. His statistics speak for themselves:

Sevilla Record: 73 goals in 196 appearances.

European Pedigree: 12 goals in the Europa League and 10 in the Champions League.

Turkish Form: 30 goals in his debut season for Fenerbahçe, followed by eight strikes in the current campaign.

Emery is reportedly drawn to En-Nesyri’s physical presence and tactical versatility, viewing him as a “ready-made” solution for a squad competing on multiple fronts.

The Transfer Triangle: Villa, Napoli, and Juve

Villa is not alone in their pursuit. The Moroccan international, who recently returned from a runner-up finish with the Atlas Lions at AFCON, is also being closely monitored by Italian giants Napoli and Juventus.

The move for En-Nesyri is seen as a strategic pivot after Villa hit a wall in their pursuit of Tammy Abraham. While terms have reportedly been agreed with Abraham personally, Beşiktaş—who hold the player on a complex loan-to-buy agreement from Roma—remain difficult to persuade. En-Nesyri could represent a “less complicated” path to securing a top-tier forward before the February deadline.

A Twist of Fate

In a cinematic turn of events, En-Nesyri’s first match back from international duty could see him lead the line for Fenerbahçe against Aston Villa in the Europa League this week—just days after the Birmingham club signaled their interest. It serves as a literal audition for the striker under the watchful eye of the manager who hopes to bring him to the Premier League.

With Romano confirming that the player will “decide his future soon,” the coming days will be critical. Whether En-Nesyri makes the jump to England or stays to finish the campaign in Turkey, he has undeniably become the new focal point of the January market.