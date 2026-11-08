Emre Belözoğlu Era Begins with Five-Goal Demolition of Çorum FK

Emre Belözoğlu made a dream start to his tenure as Fenerbahçe manager, orchestrating a ruthless 5–0 away victory over Burak Yılmaz’s Çorum FK in Week 11 of the Süper Lig.

Braces from Mason Greenwood and İrfan Can Kahveci, along with a late tap-in from Oğuz Aydın, sealed a dominant display that moves the Yellow Canaries to 19 points in the table.

How the Match Unfolded

12′ — Greenwood Opens the Scoring: Bursting down the right flank on a rapid counter-attack, Mason Greenwood drove into the penalty area and fired a powerful strike into the net to give the visitors an early lead.

21′ — Kahveci Doubles the Advantage: Romelu Lukaku set up İrfan Can Kahveci on the left channel, where the Turkish international unleashed a fierce left-footed drive into the near corner to double the margin.

56′ — Kahveci Strikes Again: Completing his brace, Kahveci collected a pass from Mattéo Guendouzi outside the box, shifted the ball onto his right foot, and curled a sublime long-range effort past the keeper.

64′ — Greenwood Makes It Four: Levent Mercan cut back a low cross to the penalty spot, allowing Greenwood to slot home a calm bottom-corner finish for his second goal of the match.

75′ — Aydın Completes the Rout: Substitute Kerem Aktürkoğlu broke down the left wing and squared a precise ball across the face of goal, allowing Oğuz Aydın to tap into an open net from close range.

Match Overview & Standings Impact