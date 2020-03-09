Emre Can confirms Man Utd offer, reveals how Liverpool impacted his transfer decision

Former Liverpool star midfielder Emre Can has revealed that Manchester United did table an offer for him during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old joined Juventus on a free transfer from Liverpool in summer 2019 however, Can fell down the pecking over at the Serie A giants following the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as manager.

Can decided to leave the club after being left out of Sarri’s UEFA Champions League squad and was linked with several Premier League clubs in January.

The box-to-box midfielder has now confirmed to Sky Germany that three Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, tabled an offer for him.

However, Can went onto state that he gladly rejected the offer from the Red Devils due to his love for Liverpool.

“I have always had an extreme sympathy for BVB. I wanted to go to a club for which I can be important where I am needed,” Can told Kicker.

“That’s the case in Dortmund. Borussia suits me well – and vice versa.

“I had three Premier League deals alone, including one from Manchester United, but I didn’t think about that for a second because of my Liverpool past.”

Can has made an impressive start to his Dortmund career and has started every game for the Bundesliga giants following his move.