Emre Can Hails “Little bit crazy” Dortmund Ace Erling Haaland After Champions League Double

Borussia Dortmund’s latest signing Emre Can has heaped praise on the teenage wondered Erling Haaland.

The 19-year-old sensation got himself on the scoresheet twice on Tuesday night during Dortmund’s 2-1 victory over PSG in the UEFA Champions League.

Haaland has now scored 16 goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances. The powerful striker has an incredible total of 39 goals in 29 games in all competitions this term.

READ: “Best of my career” – Juventus loanee Emre Can discusses wonder goal on Dortmund debut

Following Tuesday night’s clash, Emre Can heaped praise on crazy Erling Haaland.

“He’s a great, great footballer,” the former Liverpool man Emre Can told BT Sport.

“He scores a lot of goals but he’s also a great guy. A little bit crazy I think, funny and hopefully, he will continue like that.”

Dortmund still have much work to do in their Champions League tie against PSG.

Lucien Favre’s side will travel to France for their clash at the Parc des Princes on March 3rd knowing a draw will see them through to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Emre Can is expected to start for Dortmund against when they take on relegation battlers Werder Bremen this weekend.