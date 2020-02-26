Emre Mor delivers injury update ahead of Arsenal clash in Europa League second-leg game at Emirates

Olympiacos take on Arsenal at the Emirates stadium in the Europa League Round of 32 second-leg needing to overturn a 1-0 aggregate score.

The Greek giants lost the first leg 1-0 at home.

Emre Mor missed the first game and was ruled out of the weekend game against PAOK due to injury.

Mor delivered an injury update on his official Instagram account revealing that he had an overload injury from training too much and hopes to return as soon as possible.

The Turkey international has made two appearances for Olympiacos since joining in January but has yet to make his first start.

It looks unlikely that the 22-year-old will be match fit in time for the Arsenal game tomorrow.

Mor is undoubtedly a very talented player but has struggled for consistency over the past few seasons.

There will be another player of Turkish origin who could feature tomorrow.

Mesut Ozil started against Everton over the weekend in the Premier League and could keep his place in the team on Thursday unless Mikel Arteta rotates the side.

Ozil missed the first-leg as he wanted to be with his wife who is close to giving birth.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has been included in the squad for the Europa League clash but it remains to be seen whether he will feature.

Ozil has played just 30 minutes of Europa League football this season.