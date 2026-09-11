End of an Era in Kadıköy: Fenerbahçe Part Ways with Ismail Kartal After Standoff

Fenerbahçe have officially parted ways with manager Ismail Kartal on Friday following hours of tense managerial uncertainty triggered by the 65-year-old’s dramatic resignation after Thursday night’s 1–1 Champions League draw against AS Roma.

Despite initial attempts by club president Aziz Yıldırım to reject the resignation, Kartal held firm on his decision to step down, packing his belongings at the Can Bartu Training Facilities overnight and refusing to lead Friday morning’s recovery session in Samandıra.

Following a crisis meeting between Football Director Oğuz Çetin and the veteran coach at Kartal’s residence, the club hierarchy accepted that the decision was final, bringing Kartal’s fourth spell at the helm of the Istanbul giants to a definitive close.

A Night of High Drama at the Şükrü Saracoğlu

The fallout began immediately after Fenerbahçe’s Champions League main stage opener at the Chobani Stadyumu FB Şükrü Saracoğlu. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Kartal stunned onlookers by announcing his resignation live on television:

“I am stepping down from my position as of this evening,” Kartal announced. “I have taken this decision to clear the way for my club, with no intention of ever returning. I want to thank our fans, media, staff, and players for their support, but I am walking away while there is still time to help Fenerbahçe.”

Club president Aziz Yıldırım initially attempted to veto the manager’s exit, publicly declaring after the match that Kartal was operating under extreme emotional distress after being struck by a bottle thrown from the stands during the second half.

“Ismail Kartal remains in charge,” Yıldırım insisted on Thursday night. “He was upset by the bottle incident and felt under pressure, but I am his senior and I told him he will continue. As long as I am here, he is our manager.”

Refusal to Return and Dirk Kuyt Stepping In

However, Kartal’s complete absence from Friday’s 12:00 training session—and reports that he had turned off his phone after clearing his office—forced the club’s board to concede to his departure.

With a critical Süper Lig Matchday 5 fixture against Gaziantep FK looming on Monday, September 14, Fenerbahçe have acted swiftly to stabilize the coaching staff. First-team coach and club legend Dirk Kuyt is set to take interim charge of the Yellow Canaries on the touchline in Anatolia while the board searches for a permanent successor.