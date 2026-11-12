Enes Ünal relishes ‘second chance’ with Turkey ahead of starting berth against Belgium

Getafe striker Enes Ünal has hailed his return to the Turkish national team as a “career peak,” describing his recall under new manager Sergen Yalçın as a second chance following three injury-plagued years.

The 29-year-old forward, who has enjoyed a sharp resurgence in La Liga this season, is set to start up front when Turkey host Belgium at İzmir’s Gürsel Aksel Stadium in UEFA Nations League A action on Thursday evening.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Ünal reflected candidly on the physical and psychological toll of prolonged absences from the international setup.

“I never gave up fighting. I had ups and downs and suffered injuries, which are the worst-case scenario for any professional athlete—a lonely and depressing experience,” Ünal said. “Sitting here today at 29, proud to be back in the national team, feels like a career peak. After the injuries I endured over the last three years, I feel football has given me a second chance.”

Ünal also addressed his omission during the latter stages of former manager Vincenzo Montella’s tenure, insisting there was no friction behind the scenes despite his desire to return sooner.