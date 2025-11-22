Enes Unal Scores Dramatic Bournemouth Equalizer in Emotional Return to Premier League Action

In one of the most emotional moments of the Premier League season, Turkish international striker Enes Ünal marked his competitive return from a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear by scoring a dramatic equalizer, securing a crucial point for Bournemouth against West Ham United.

The 28-year-old, who made a permanent €16.5 million move to the Cherries from Getafe in the summer of 2024, has endured a grueling 9.5-month spell on the sidelines following his ACL surgery in January 2025.

Instant Impact for the Cherries

Bournemouth, playing their 12th Premier League match of the season, found themselves trailing 0-2 at the Vitality Stadium to a resurgent West Ham, who were enjoying a run of two consecutive wins under new manager Nuno Espírito Santo. The home side managed to pull a goal back, but still searched for parity late in the second half.

Manager Andoni Iraola turned to the returning forward in the 80th minute, bringing Ünal on to replace Adams. The substitution paid immediate, magnificent dividends.

Just 60 seconds after entering the pitch, Ünal capitalized on a precise ground pass from Marcos Senesi inside the penalty area. Executing a delightful turn to create space, the 28-year-old center-forward finished with a masterful strike, sending the ball into the net to level the score at 2-2.

The emotion of the moment was palpable, with Ünal visibly overwhelmed as he celebrated the goal that made him the hero of the match.

The Road Back

Ünal’s goal marked only his second substitute appearance of the season, having played a single minute against Nottingham Forest earlier this month. His journey back has been fraught with challenges; the January 2025 ACL injury was the latest in a worrying history of serious setbacks, including a prior cruciate ligament tear in May 2023 and a toe fracture in May 2024.

In the last two and a half years, the experienced international has spent nearly 600 days away from action due to three major injuries.

The point gained pushed Bournemouth’s total to 19, while West Ham moved to 11. More importantly for the club, the dramatic equalizer validated the patience and persistence of a player who has repeatedly fought back from the brink to contribute at the highest level.