Turkish authorities have launched a large-scale search operation in northern Istanbul after an animal believed to be an escaped lion was caught on surveillance footage ahead of Tuesday night’s UEFA Champions League clash between Galatasaray and Aston Villa.

The sighting was reported at approximately 21:00 local time (18:00 GMT) on Sunday near a police station in Zekeriyaköy, a forested residential area in the Sarıyer district on Istanbul’s European side.

In response, roughly 70 personnel—comprising police officers, emergency responders, and wildlife specialists—were deployed to comb the surrounding woodland, supported by seven surveillance drones. Additional security patrols have also been stationed around nearby residential neighbourhoods while the search continues.

Although Zekeriyaköy sits within the same broader district as Galatasaray’s Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex RAMS Park,the animal was spotted roughly 16 kilometres (10 miles) north of the stadium.

In an official statement, the Istanbul Governor’s Office confirmed that specialist teams have narrowed down the search zone and are working to secure the animal without harm.

“The area where the lion is located has been identified, and every effort is being made to capture it alive,” the statement read.

Despite the scale of the operation, UEFA and local officials have given no indication that Tuesday’s Matchday 5 encounter—scheduled for 17:45 GMT (20:45 TRT)—faces any disruption.

Bardakcı Brushes Off Alert Ahead of ‘Battle of the Lions’

The timing of the incident quickly drew attention across Türkiye and England given the shared symbolism of the two clubs: Galatasaray are nicknamed Aslanlar (The Lions), while Aston Villa feature a lion prominently on their club crest.

Asked about the search operation during pre-match media duties, Galatasaray and Türkiye centre-back Abdülkerim Bardakcı downplayed any concern with a light-hearted remark.

“I want to say something because the whole country is talking about this right now,” Bardakcı said. “There’s only one lion I keep at home, and that’s my son.”

Villa Training Move Unrelated to Security Search

Meanwhile, speculation suggesting Aston Villa altered their travel and training schedule in response to the wildlife alert has been dismissed.

Unai Emery’s squad opted to complete their final preparations at their Bodymoor Heath training ground in England before flying to Istanbul rather than holding a pre-match session at RAMS Park. That arrangement was agreed upon earlier in the week to protect the newly recovered RAMS Park playing surface after UEFA and Aston Villa approved Galatasaray’s pitch-preservation request.

With security operations concentrated well north of the stadium perimeter, preparations in Istanbul remain focused on a pivotal league-phase fixture for both clubs.

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