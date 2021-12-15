Estoril manager Bruno Pinheiro edges closer to becoming new Besiktas boss

Estoril manager Bruno Pinheiro is edging closer to becoming new Besiktas manager following the resignation of Sergen Yalcin.

Fanatik report that Pinheiro is close to signing a deal with the Istanbul giants which would see him join on a 1.5 year contract, earning €900,000 a-season.

Per the source, Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi initially wanted Senol Gunes as head coach but the deal fell through after the board vetoed the appointment.

Pinheiro reportedly won over the board following a presentation he gave to Besiktas general manager Ceyhun Kazanci.

Besiktas are currently managed by U-19 head coach Under Karaveli who is in a caretaker role.

Karaveli won his first game in charge with a 4-2 victory over Kayserispor.

The Turkish coach is expected to stay on as assistant manager if Pinheiro is appointed Besiktas boss.

Yalcin resigned after a poor run of form which saw Besiktas finish their Champions League group in last place and drop 15 points behind league leaders Trabzonspor.

The Black Eagles went eight games without a win in all competitions in an awful period which resulted in Yalcin leaving his post.

Yalcin guided the Black-Whites to the league and cup double the previous season.