Europa League draw – Fenerbahce face Sevilla in Last 16

Fenerbahce will face Sevilla in the Europa League Last 16 following the draw ceremony which took play on Friday, February 24, at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyom, Switzerland.

The Yellow Canaries skipped the Round of 32 after topping the table in the group stage.

Fenerbahce will face Sevilla who have been struggling in La Liga and are currently in 12th place in the league table.

The Yellow Canaries meanwhile are second in the Super Lig, nine points behind league leaders Galatasaray.

The first leg of the Round of 16 will be played on 8 March in Spain. The away leg will be played in Istanbul at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium on 15 March.

The Full Last 16 draw is as follows

FC Union Saint-Gilloise v Union Berlin

Sevilla v Fenerbahce

Juventus v SC Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros

Sporting Clube De Portugal v Arsenal

Manchester United v Real Betis

Roma v Real Sociedad

Shakhatar Donetsk v Feyenoord

The Full European Conference League draw was as follows

AEK Larnaca v West Ham

Fiorentina v Sivasspor

Lazio v AZ Alkmaar

Lech Poznan v Djurgardens IF

Basel v Slovan Bratislava

Sheriff Tiraspol v Nice

Anderlecht v Villarreal

Gent v Istanbul Basaksehir

First legs scheduled for 9 March, with second legs slated for 16 March