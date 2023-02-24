Europa League draw – Fenerbahce face Sevilla in Last 16

Fenerbahce will face Sevilla in the Europa League Last 16 following the draw ceremony which took play on Friday, February 24, at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyom, Switzerland.
The Yellow Canaries skipped the Round of 32 after topping the table in the group stage.
Fenerbahce will face Sevilla who have been struggling in La Liga and are currently in 12th place in the league table.
The Yellow Canaries meanwhile are second in the Super Lig, nine points behind league leaders Galatasaray.
The first leg of the Round of 16 will be played on 8 March in Spain. The away leg will be played in Istanbul at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium on 15 March.
The Full Last 16 draw is as follows
FC Union Saint-Gilloise v Union Berlin
Sevilla v Fenerbahce
Juventus v SC Freiburg
Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros
Sporting Clube De Portugal v Arsenal
Manchester United v Real Betis
Roma v Real Sociedad
Shakhatar Donetsk v Feyenoord
The Full European Conference League draw was as follows
AEK Larnaca v West Ham
Fiorentina v Sivasspor
Lazio v AZ Alkmaar
Lech Poznan v Djurgardens IF
Basel v Slovan Bratislava
Sheriff Tiraspol v Nice
Anderlecht v Villarreal
Gent v Istanbul Basaksehir
First legs scheduled for 9 March, with second legs slated for 16 March