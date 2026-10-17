European Double Boosts Türkiye’s UEFA Country Coefficient Standing

Türkiye solidified its 9th-place standing in the UEFA country coefficient rankings following a lucrative European Thursday, as away victories for Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor added crucial points to the national total.
Beşiktaş secured a 3-2 victory over TSG Hoffenheim at the PreZero Arena in the UEFA Europa League, while Trabzonspor opened their UEFA Conference League campaign with a 4-2 win against KuPS Kuopio in Finland.
Coefficient Impact & Table Standings
The dual victories earned Türkiye an additional 0.800 coefficient points, lifting the nation’s overall total to 50.875 pointsand reinforcing its buffer inside UEFA’s top 10 rankings:
Direct Champions League Qualification Cushion
Maintaining a top-10 position remains essential for the Trendyol Süper Lig, directly guaranteeing the league champion an automatic spot in the UEFA Champions League league phase.
With Türkiye extending its lead over 10th-placed Greece to 4.662 points, the Süper Lig maintains strong leverage over chasing nations as the group stages progress toward the winter break.