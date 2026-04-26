European Giants Circle Istanbul: Arsenal and Barcelona Join the Hunt for Victor Osimhen

The race for Victor Osimhen has reached a fever pitch, with Premier League title contenders Arsenal and La Liga leaders Barcelona reportedly joining a high-stakes battle to lure the Nigerian striker away from Galatasaray this summer.

According to latest reports from Nevzat Dinar in the Milliyet, scouts from both clubs were present in Istanbul this week to witness Osimhen’s latest masterclass. The 27-year-old, who has revitalized his career in Turkey since his blockbuster permanent move from Napoli, is now considered the most coveted “number nine” on the European market.

Arsenal’s Missing Piece?

For Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, the pursuit of Osimhen represents a final push to solidify their dominance in England. Despite their prolific scoring record, the Gunners have often lacked a physically imposing, elite-level finisher to lead the line in crucial European fixtures.

The report claims Arsenal are prepared to test Galatasaray’s resolve with an offer exceeding €85 million. The North London club views Osimhen as the perfect stylistic fit—a striker capable of playing with his back to goal while possessing the explosive pace to stretch defenses, much like the legendary Ian Wright.

Barcelona’s Post-Lewandowski Plan

Meanwhile, in Catalonia, Barcelona is scouting Osimhen as the primary successor to Robert Lewandowski. While the Polish veteran remains productive, Hansi Flick is reportedly eager to inject more youth and athleticism into the Blaugrana attack.

However, Barcelona’s pursuit faces significant financial hurdles. With Osimhen’s market value soaring after a 30-goal campaign in the Süper Lig, the Spanish giants may need to offload key personnel to match the financial packages being prepared by their English rivals.

The Galatasaray Stance: “Not for Sale”

Despite the mounting pressure from Europe’s elite, Galatasaray remains steadfast. President Dursun Özbek has repeatedly stated that the club intends to keep Osimhen for their 2026/27 Champions League campaign.

The Buyout Factor: While Osimhen’s contract at RAMS Park runs until 2029, a gentleman’s agreement is rumored to exist that would allow him to leave if a “world-record” offer is received.

Fan Connection: Osimhen has become an icon in Istanbul, recently stating, “The love I receive here is unlike anything I’ve felt before.” This emotional bond could be the deciding factor in whether he chooses to stay or pursue a new challenge in the Premier League or La Liga.