Scouts from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be in attendance at RAMS Park on Tuesday night to monitor Galatasaray duo Aleksey Batrakov and Yunus Akgün during their UEFA Champions League clash against Aston Villa.

According to Fotomaç, representatives from Bayern Munich and Barcelona will compile live scouting reports on 21-year-old Russian forward Aleksey Batrakov during the 17:45 GMT (20:45 TRT) fixture in Istanbul.

Batrakov has emerged as Galatasaray’s leading scorer in the Champions League this season, netting four goals in four appearances in the competition and registering six goals and four assists across 14 matches in all competitions since arriving from Lokomotiv Moscow on a five-year deal for a reported €25 million fee in the summer.

With European interest intensifying ahead of the January window, Galatasaray’s board is reportedly moving to raise Batrakov’s existing €55 million release clause to €70 million to fend off mid-season offers.

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are also expected to have scouts in the stands to track 26-year-old Türkiye international winger Yunus Akgün, who has contributed four goals and one assist in 16 official appearances this term. Under contract until the end of the 2028/29 season, Akgün—who found the net in Galatasaray’s recent win over Samsunspor—is also slated for improved contract terms from the club’s hierarchy.

Tuesday’s fixture serves as a decisive test for Galatasaray’s knockout ambitions among Turkish clubs in Europe this season, as Okan Buruk’s side look to build on their momentum in the Süper Lig title race in front of a packed RAMS Park.