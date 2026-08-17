European Media Hail Arda Güler’s ‘Golden Left Foot’ After Star Display in Real Madrid Win

Arda Güler has once again earned widespread acclaim across European media following another standout performance in Real Madrid’s 3–0 friendly victory over German outfit Schalke 04 at the Veltins-Arena.

The 21-year-old Turkish international started in central midfield and turned in a commanding 45-minute display before being replaced by Eduardo Camavinga at halftime. Güler notched his second assist of the pre-season campaign when his pinpoint corner kick in the 20th minute met defender Dean Huijsen, who headed home to make it 2–0 following Kylian Mbappé’s 6th-minute opener.

European Media Reacts to Güler’s Display

Güler’s vision and set-piece delivery drew glowing reviews from major Spanish and European sports outlets [as relayed by Fanatik]:

Cadena SER: Praised the playmaker’s “golden left foot,” highlighting his ability to dictate the tempo of Real Madrid’s attacks and describe his corner for Huijsen’s goal as a “perfect cross”.

Mundo Deportivo: Focused on Güler’s tactical connection with Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, noting that Madrid’s most dangerous moments stemmed directly from the Turkish star’s incisive passing.

Foot Mercato: Highlighted Güler’s growing influence within the squad, pointing out that he has established himself as a key orchestrator in Madrid’s build-up play throughout the summer schedule.

Growing Role Under Jose Mourinho

With two assists across five pre-season appearances, Güler continues to demonstrate his importance as Real Madrid finalize preparations for the upcoming La Liga campaign. His vision, set-piece threat, and comfort operating under pressure have firmly positioned him as a central figure in manager Jose Mourinho’s tactical framework heading into the new season.