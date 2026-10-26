European Scouts Infiltrate RAMS Park Ahead of High-Stakes Intercontinental Derby

Fenerbahçe, with top clubs targeting key talent on both sides of the rivalry.

According to reports from A Spor commentator Haldun Domaç, scouting departments across major European leagues have dispatched representatives to RAMS Park specifically to evaluate Galatasaray’s Batrakov and Fenerbahçe’s Oğuz Aydın.

The match carries major title implications early in the Süper Lig campaign:

Galatasaray: Sitting 2nd with 19 points, Cimbom aim to secure all three points to reclaim top spot in the league table.

Fenerbahçe: Occupying 3rd place with 16 points, the visitors seek to draw level on points with their fiercest rivals.

Key Match Facts