Aleksey Batrakov’s meteoric rise at Galatasaray has triggered an intense transfer scramble across Europe,with heavyweight clubs monitoring the Russian midfielder’s contract situation in Istanbul.

The 21-year-old playmaker, who arrived from Lokomotiv Moscow in a €25 million move at the start of the season, has lit up both the Süper Lig and the UEFA Champions League.

High-profile displays—including crucial goals against Barcelona and Lille—have drawn scouts from across the continent, with British reports from TEAMtalk confirming scouts from Arsenal and Liverpool watched him during Galatasaray’s 4–2 victory over Lille.

Beyond Premier League interest from both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have registered concrete interest. Reports suggest Batrakov may be particularly receptive to project offers from La Liga or Ligue 1.

Crucially, sources indicate that Batrakov’s deal with Galatasaray includes a buyout clause in the region of £50 million (€60 million). While the Lions are under no pressure to sell mid-season, a summer bidding war appears increasingly inevitable.

Arsenal’s interest is particularly notable given contract uncertainty surrounding club captain Martin Ødegaard, who has been linked with Bayern Munich. Should the Norwegian elect not to extend his tenure in North London, Mikel Arteta’s side view Batrakov as a primary candidate to plug the creative vacuum.

Player Profile & Market Value