Everton ace could miss Euro 2020 following knee ligament injury

Cenk Tosun is expected to miss this summers Euro 2020 following a knee injury he suffered during training with Crystal Palace.

The news of Cenk’s injury broke earlier this month and unfortunately, scans have revealed that the striker has ruptured his knee ligaments.

TRT report that Tosun could be out for approximately six-months, which would sideline Cenk Tosun until around August.

Euro 2020 kicks off on 12 June when Turkey take on Italy in Rome.

The news comes as a huge blow to Turkey boss Senol Gunes who has frequently selected Tosun as his first-choice striker.

Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Omer Toprak and Yusuf Yazici are also nursing injuries ahead of the European championships this summer.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Cenk Tosun has returned to his parent club Everton to undergo further tests and scans.

The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his contract with the Toffees.

Tosun has scored two goals in 10 Premier League appearances this season.