Everton and Tottenham Eye Baris Alper Yilmaz Amid €40 Million Interest

Galatasaray are bracing for transfer interest from the Premier League as Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Turkish international Barış Alper Yılmaz, with verbal offers nearing €40 million, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Following a standout campaign in Istanbul where the 26-year-old established himself as a key performer, English clubs are actively monitoring his situation ahead of the transfer deadline.

Premier League Interest Escalates

Both Everton and Tottenham are pursuing the versatile winger to bolster their attacking depth:

Significant Valuation: The reported €40 million price tag under discussion would mark one of the largest potential transfer fees in Süper Lig history.

Everton & Tottenham Approach: Both clubs have made verbal approaches to gauge the feasibility of bringing the Turkish international to England.

Galatasaray’s Position: Having upgraded Yılmaz’s contract last season to retain him, Galatasaray face a tough choice between keeping their core winger or accepting a major financial package.

Player Decision Pending: Yılmaz has not yet finalized a decision regarding his long-term future as discussions continue.

Key Decision for Galatasaray

With negotiations moving quickly, Galatasaray management will evaluate whether to hold onto Yılmaz for their upcoming campaign or capitalize on Premier League interest before the window closes.