Everton boss makes decision on Cenk Tosun future

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has no plans for striker Cenk Tosun next season according to the Liverpool Echo.

Per the source, Benitez has no use for the Turkey international.

Tosun does however, have 12 months left on his contract so Everton could lose him as a free agent next term if they do not find a club willing to sign him on a permanent move.

Turkish-Football can confirm from Besiktas sources that the Super Lig club want Tosun but do not want to pay a transfer fee.

The Black Eagles want Tosun on loan or would be willing to negotiate a discounted fee for the striker.

The pandemic hit Besiktas’ finances hard. The club was already in a bad financial state with a mounting debt crisis.

The Black-Whites have a limited transfer budget this summer despite winning the Super Lig and Turkish Cup double.

Besiktas will compete in the Champions League next erm.

Tosun spent the second half of last season on loan at Besiktas and actually joined Everton from the Turkish club in 2018.