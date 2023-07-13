Everton Defender Offered to Turkish Giants

Besiktas has been offered a surprise transfer proposal from Everton for defender Mason Holgate according to Fotomac.

Holgate, who is 26 years old, was not included in Everton’s pre-season squad by coach Sean Dyche.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

The English club, which has a good relationship with Besiktas after the transfer of Cenk Tosun and Dele Alli last season, has offered Holgate to the Turkish club.

If Holgate accepts the transfer, Besiktas are keen on brokering a deal which would not involve them having to pay a transfer fee or a loan fee.

Holgate’s contract with Everton expires in 2025, and his current market value is €9 million [Transfermarkt].

Besiktas are keen on strengthening the defence over the summer transfer window as centre-back Romain Saiss’ future remains in doubt.

The transfer would be a boost for Besiktas, as Holgate is a talented defender who has experience in the Premier League.

He would add depth to the Besiktas squad, and he could be a valuable asset in the Europa League.

Holgate made just eight appearances in the Premier League last season.