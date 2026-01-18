Everton Edge Closer to En-Nesyri Deal as Fenerbahe Eye Vedat Muriqi Replacement

Everton are intensifying their efforts to land Fenerbahçe striker Youssef En-Nesyri, with manager David Moyes identifying the Moroccan international as the primary solution to the Toffees’ recurring goal-scoring woes.

Negotiations have reportedly progressed to a critical stage as reported by Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun.

While the 28-year-old is currently representing Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations—fresh off a semi-final appearance—Everton are keen to finalize the logistics to ensure he arrives on Merseyside immediately following the tournament.

The Search for a Proven “Number Nine”

David Moyes has made no secret of his desire to bolster a frontline that has struggled for consistency. While summer signing Thierno Barry has shown glimpses of potential, concerns persist over his ability to lead a European push. Meanwhile, Beto’s future at Goodison Park appears increasingly uncertain, with the striker netting just 18 goals in nearly 100 appearances—a stark contrast to En-Nesyri’s prolific record of 38 goals in 77 matches for the Yellow Canaries.

En-Nesyri has maintained his clinical form this season, tallying eight goals across all competitions, including a strike in the Champions League. However, Moyes is aware that transitioning from the Süper Lig to the physical demands of the Premier League will require the former Sevilla man to adapt his game rapidly.

Fenerbahçe’s Replacement Strategy

The clearest indication that a deal is imminent comes from Istanbul, where Fenerbahçe have already begun the search for a successor. Reports from Spain suggest the Turkish giants have tabled an offer exceeding £10 million for RCD Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi according to Fichajes.

Muriqi, a former Fenerbahçe fan favorite, is reportedly open to a return to Turkey after a successful stint in La Liga. His arrival would pave the way for En-Nesyri’s departure, though Everton may still be required to pay a £3.9 million loan fee to secure the Moroccan’s services for the remainder of the campaign.

Tactical Outlook

Aerial Dominance: Standing at 6ft 2in, En-Nesyri fits the profile of the “target man” Moyes traditionally favors.

European Experience: A two-time Europa League winner with Sevilla, his pedigree is seen as vital for an Everton side looking to stabilize their position in the top half of the table.

The “Moyes Factor”: The manager is expected to focus on sharpening En-Nesyri’s link-up play to ensure he doesn’t suffer the same lack of service that has plagued Barry and Beto this term.

With Nottingham Forest also reportedly lurking, Everton will be eager to sign the “goalscoring machine” before rival suitors can hijack the deal.