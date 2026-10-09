Everton Enter the Race for Galatasaray Midfield Star Gabriel Sara Ahead of January Window

Everton have emerged as the latest Premier League club interested in signing Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, with the Merseyside outfit exploring a potential mid-season approach ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 27-year-old Brazilian international has established himself as a dominant box-to-box engine in the Süper Lig since completing his €18 million move from Norwich City, continuously drawing interest from English scouts seeking proven central quality.

Everton Step In as Newcastle Focus Shifts

Representative groups acting on behalf of Everton have initiated preliminary inquiries to gauge Sara’s availability.

While Newcastle United actively pursued the Brazilian playmaker during the summer transfer window, their interest has cooled, clearing a path for Everton to step forward as primary English suitors. The Toffees are preparing to structure an official approach once the winter transfer window officially opens in January.

Galatasaray Hold Firm on €30 Million Valuation

Despite Everton’s intent, securing Sara’s signature mid-season will require a significant financial layout. Galatasaray’s executive board and head coach Okan Buruk view the midfielder as completely indispensable to their Süper Lig title defense and European ambitions.

Having established a firm valuation of at least €30 million, the yellow-and-red hierarchy remains under no financial pressure to sell during the winter window and will reject low bids unless a high offer meeting their demands is tabled.