Everton in ‘pole position’ to sign Turkish star, Roma ready to reduce £35m price & Moise Keane could be offered as part of deal

Everton are in pole position to sign Roma winger Cengiz Under according to CalcioMercato.

Per the source, the Giallorossi are prepared to reduce their £35m (€40m) asking price and that the Toffees are favorites to sign the Turkey international.

The report even claims that Moise Kean could be offered to Roma in a part-exchange deal.

The Premier League side could face competition from Sevilla, Napoli and AC Milan.

Turkish-Football have been informed by a source close to Under that the winger is keen on a Roma exit.

Under has clashed with current Roma boss Paulo Fonseca and his long-term plan has always been to move to the Premier League.

The winger had three goals in 20 appearances for Roma in all competitions this term and does have another three-years remaining on his contract.

The 22-year-old struggled for form this season due to injuries but has had plenty of time to rest and recover following the Serie A being suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

Under is currently in Italy on lockdown.

The Premier League is also suspended. Neither league has yet to set a return date.