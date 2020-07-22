Everton in race with Napoli for Turkey international star

Everton have joined Napoli in the race to sign Roma winger Cengiz Under according to Calciomercato [via Football Italia].

Per the source, the Toffees also face competition from Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund for the Turkey international.

The report claims that Napoli are, however, the current favorites to sign the winger.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are reportedly ready to make an approach for Under who has fallen out of favor at Roma.

Under has made just two substitute appearances since the restart, spending his last five games in a row on the bench.

The 23-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Roma under the stewardship of Paulo Fonseca who he has clashed with.

The winger has not seen eye to eye with Fonseca since his managerial appointment but the tactical switch to a 3-4-2-1 has also made accomodating him in the new setup a problem.

The former Basaksehir man is best suited to a 4-3-3 or a side that plays wingers.

Under has just three Serie A goals this season and has made 22 appearances for the Giallorossi.

The Turkey international has flirted with the idea of a Premier League move for years but it looks like this will be the summer he does finally leave Roma.