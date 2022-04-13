Everton interested in Fenerbahce defender after sending scouts to derby clash

Everton are interested in Fenerbahce defender Kim Min-Jae after scouting the defender in the Intercontinental derby clash against Galatasaray in the Super Lig last week according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Toffees sent scouts to the derby and were left impressed with the South Korea international.

READ: FIFA 22 Best Signings from the Turkish Süper Lig

The report claims that Everton are interested in the 25-year-old after a glowing scout report.

This was the second time Everton have sent scouts to monitor Kim Min-Jae. Scouts were also present in the derby match against Besiktas.

Fenerbahce signed Kim Min-Jae from Chinese outfit Peking Guoan for £2.7m over the summer.

The defender settled in quickly and has featured in 37 of Fenerbahce’s 38 games this season, scoring once.

The 1.90m tall centre-back has 40 international caps for the South Korea national team.

Kim Min-Jae has another three years left on his Fenerbahce contract however, the club are in financial trouble due to mounting debts so could be open to offers over the summer.

He is valued as being worth £9.9m according to Transfermarkt.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig but face an uphill struggle to catch Trabzonspor who are 13 points ahead of them at the top of the table.