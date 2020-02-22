Everton join rivals Liverpool in sending scout team to Istanbul for Turkey international

Everton will have a scouting team present at the Super Lig derby clash between Besiktas and Trabzonspor at the Vodafone Park stadium on Saturday according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Toffees will be joined by scouts from rivals Liverpool as well as Tottenham and La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Fotospor did report a few days ago that Tottenham and Liverpool will be sending scouts to the derby clash but Everton were not mentioned.

Fanatik claim that all four clubs mentioned have a team present to watch Cakir in person tonight.

The 23-year-old keeper has established himself as one of the most in-form players in the league this season.

Cakir has excelled in recent big games this including the recent 2-1 win over Fenerbahce and 2-1 victory over Sivasspor.

The Turkey international is almost certain to start for the Black Sea based side who head into the clash as league leaders with a game in hand.

The 1.91m tall keeper has kept four clean sheets in 20 league games this term.

Trabzonspor could be forced to sell Cakir at the end of the season to meet their Financial Fair Play requirements.

The Claret-Blues value their star man as being worth €20m.