Everton Lead Premier League Monitoring for Beşiktaş Midfielder

Everton are among several of Premier League and Ligue 1 clubs closely monitoring Beşiktaş midfielder Junior Olaitan ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Everton’s recruitment staff have kept tabs on Olaitan’s rapid development since his move to Istanbul.

Everton are leading a contingent of Premier League and Ligue 1 suitors monitoring Beşiktaş midfielder Junior Olaitan ahead of the January transfer window, with recruitment staff evaluating the 24-year-old as a cost-effective solution to bolster central midfield depth.

Besiktas have been receiving official proposals are taking shape following a series of influential performances from the Benin international in European competition.

While French top-flight clubs and Championship promotion contenders have registered interest, Everton have kept close tabs on Olaitan’s development as they seek dynamic transition profiles for mid-season reinforcement.

Tactical Profile & Financial Fit

Olaitan’s blend of physical stamina, press resistance, and progressive ball-carrying makes him a practical target for the Premier League:

Priced between €7m and €8m (£6m–£7m), Olaitan represents a low-risk, budget-conscious option that allows Everton to add central midfield depth without risking PSR constraints.

Standing out for his vertical carrying, Olaitan highlighted his European credentials on Thursday, driving forward to assist Oh Hyeon-gyu in Beşiktaş’s 3-2 UEFA Europa League victory over TSG Hoffenheim.

Secured on a long-term deal at Beşiktaş hold full leverage in negotiations and will not consider discounted winter departures.

January Squad Dilemma

While sanctioning a sale would yield a prompt financial return for the Black Eagles, technical staff regard the Beninese international as an essential rotational weapon during a heavy domestic and European fixture schedule.

With Everton actively searching for central midfield grit and athleticism ahead of the winter window, Olaitan has emerged as one of the most compelling value prospects coming out of the Süper Lig this season.