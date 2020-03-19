Everton leading race for £37m Serie A star Cengiz Under

Everton are interested in signing AS Roma star forward Cengiz Under according to reports from Italy.

Under has struggled to regain peak form following the injury he suffered earlier this season but has broken back into Roma’s first team.

Italian outlet Gazzetta Di Parma is reporting that Everton are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old.

Per the source, Roma have not been impressed with Under’s performances ever since he penned a new contract with the club.

The report goes onto state that Carlo Ancelotti is understood to be a keen admirer of Under and is likely to use his links in Italy help secure the move.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato claims that Roma are prepared to accept a £37 million offer for Under this summer.

Under has failed to register an assist and has scored just three goals in 20 appearances for Roma in all competitions this season.

However, he has had injury trouble this term and has not seen eye to eye with Roma boss Paulo Fonseca.

Serie A is currently suspended due to the coronavirus as is the Premier League.

The English top-flight will be postponed until at least April 30 the league authorities revealed today.