Everton line up £15m bid for Galatasaray’s towering DR Congo international defender

Everton are preparing a £15 million bid for Galatasaray star centre-back Christian Luyindama according to a report by Fotomac.

Per the source, both West Ham United and the Toffees are interested in signing the powerful centre-back this summer.

Luyindama only recently returned to light training with Galatasary having suffered a knee ligament injury earlier this year.

The 26-year-old is expected to return to full training and first-team football in late May.

Fotomac go onto state that Galatasaray are prepared to offload the DR Congo international for the right price this summer and that £15m is likely to be enough.

Interestingly, Galatasaray have managed pretty well without their star centre-back this season.

Former West Brom defender Ryan Donk has established himself as a first-team regular in Terim’s starting eleven alongside Marcao in defence.

The Turkish League was the only European league ongoing during the coronavirus Pandemic.

Galatasaray were scheduled to face Rizespor on Sunday but the Turkish football authorities decided to suspend the league with immediate effect today.

All football, basketball, volleyball and handball leagues have been postponed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.